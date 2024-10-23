Cyclone ‘Dana’: KMC holds preparatory meeting, orders removal of hoardings

Kolkata: In the wake of Cyclone Dana, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) held a preparatory meeting directing several preventive measures.

The civic body is learnt to have ordered removal of hoardings and billboards that may collapse due to strong winds. KMC will dismantle such hoardings that are installed on rooftops of dilapidated structures. Temporary bamboo structures too shall be removed as several Puja pandals are yet to be dismantled.

The Parks and Squares department was directed to keep on standby teams that would clear the fallen trees blocking thoroughfares. Every borough will have such teams. Large trees would also undergo trimming. The Drainage department was asked to ensure heavy duty pumps at major drainage pumping stations are kept ready for operation. The civic body will also keep teams ready for shifting residents in heavy inundation areas to nearby KMC schools or health clinics. A disaster management team will be kept ready at the KMC headquarters to coordinate relief efforts and provide assistance to ones in need.

The buildings department has formed special demolition squads that would help pull down portions of dilapidated buildings during heavy rainfall. Residents of such buildings may be shifted to other safer locations if risk of collapse is high, it was learnt. It was learnt that the KMC teams would also collaborate with Kolkata Police’s disaster management team.

Meanwhile, CESC teams would also be stationed at various places to disconnect and restore power supply in case of heavy waterlogging. They would also help restore overhead power lines that may snap due to the storm.