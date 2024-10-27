Cyclone ‘Dana’ claims 2 more lives in state, toll rises to 4

Kolkata: Two more people died in the state due to Cyclone ‘Dana’, taking the toll to four so far.

Chandan Das (31), a civic volunteer died on the spot when he allegedly touched a live wire in East Burdwan’s Budbud. The incident happened when he was out with a police team. In another incident an employee of the Howrah Municipal Corporation was found dead in a waterlogged road in Tantipara. It was suspected that he died due to drowning. The state on Friday reported two deaths due to electrocution. One person died in Patharpratima in South 24-Parganas district and another died in south Kolkata's Bhawanipur area.

Four persons have therefore died in rain-related incidents, including electrocution, in Bengal, according to officials. A clear sky marked the city's weather on Saturday, a day after heavy rains lashed the city due to cyclone Dana.

Water receded from many areas as the rains stopped in much respite for the people of the city. Kolkata recorded 152.8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period till 6.30 am on Saturday.

Though the situation in Kolkata improved on Saturday morning, several areas in Hooghly, Bankura, Jhargram, and East Midnapore and West Midnapore witnessed waterlogging in some parts.