Cyclone ‘Dana’ causes widespread damage in East Midnapore & Sunderbans

Kolkata: Cyclone ‘Dana’ has left a trail of destruction, with approximately 600 mud houses damaged in East Midnapore and Sunderbans. District Magistrate Purnendu Maji reported that nearly 300 homes and around 200 electric poles were downed, along with about 250 fallen trees. Many residents were evacuated to safety, receiving food and water supplies, with some returning home the

following morning.

The cyclone also affected coastal embankments, showing cracks in several areas, prompting urgent repair work. Despite strong winds and flooding, Maji noted that the overall impact was manageable, with no fatalities reported. In North 24-Parganas, 207 mud houses collapsed, primarily in Sandeshkhali, as stated by North 24-Parganas Zilla parishad Sabhadhipati Narayan Goswami, who assessed the

situation by boat.

Preliminary reports from South 24-Parganas indicated over 50 electric poles were down and two embankments in the Sundarbans were damaged. With over 300 homes affected in total, authorities are on alert for potential flooding due to heavy rains.