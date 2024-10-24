Cyclone ‘Dana’: 190 local trains cancelled in Sealdah South Section, 172 in SER and 68 in Howrah Division

Kolkata: Starting Thursday evening, local train services in the South Section of Eastern Railway’s (ER) Sealdah Division will be suspended due to Cyclone ‘Dana’.

The suspension will begin at 8 pm on Thursday and continue until 10 am on Friday, October 25. As a result of the suspension, 190 local trains across various sections of Sealdah Division, including Canning, Lakhsmikantapur, Budge Budge, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Naihati, Diamond Harbour and Barasat-Hasnabad has been cancelled.

According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah, the aim is to ensure that no trains are operational in the regions anticipated to be affected by the storm after 10 pm. Additionally, the South Eastern Railway (SER) has heightened its alert status from Wednesday evening and implemented extensive precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety and maintain operational stability. This comes after a meeting between Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the General Manager of SER on Wednesday. Measures include the cancellation of 172 trains, comprising 120 Mail/Express trains and 52 local trains over several days. Specifically, 22 trains were cancelled on Wednesday, 99 on October 24, 46 on October 25, 3 on October 26, and one train each on October 27 and 29. Furthermore, 68 local trains in the Howrah Division of ER have been canceled on October 25, starting from 3.45 am. The SER has established a comprehensive response plan, featuring help desks, frequent passenger announcements, and a control room equipped with satellite and mobile phones, along with power backup.

Standby vehicles with drivers, tower wagons, and diesel power alternatives have been arranged, while medical teams, water tanks, and food supplies have been prepared at key locations. Continuous track-patrolling has begun and will continue as needed, with heavy machinery, labor, and trolleys on standby to address any emergencies. Safety measures for stable vehicles and passenger evacuation protocols have also been established.

The Sealdah and Howrah divisions of the ER have also implemented precautionary measures to combat the effects of the cyclonic storm. Emergency helpline numbers have been activated to assist passengers.

Those in the Howrah Division can call 033-26412323 or 033-26402242, while Sealdah Division passengers can reach out to 033-23516967 or 10725. These helplines will provide real-time information on train services, delays, cancellations, and alternative travel arrangements due to the cyclone’s impact. Railway stations will also have dedicated personnel to guide passengers and assist with travel queries, with regular updates on train schedules and safety protocols available through public announcements.