Cyclone circulation over Bay of Bengal around June 8-10

Kolkata: Heat wave conditions will prevail in many of South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. People may experience sultry and uncomfortable weather in the city in the next 4-5 days. There is no possibility of rainfall in South Bengal till Sunday.



Some of the North Bengal districts may, however, witness light rainfall. There is a possibility of cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which may intensify into a depression on June 8-10.

“Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jhargram will experience heat waves in the next couple of days while Murshidabad and Nadia will also see a similar situation. Heat wave conditions may prevail in the two districts of North Bengal — Malda and South Dinajpur. Temperature will remain relatively higher in Darjeeling and Kalimpong,” a weather official said. The MeT office prediction also said that people of Kolkata and other adjoining districts may witness extremely humid conditions in the next couple of days.

There is a possibility that two cyclonic circulations may occur — one over Arabian Sea and the other over Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation may intensify into depression over the Bay of Bengal on June 8-10. Low pressure area has already formed over the Andaman sea.

“The cyclonic circulation over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & neighbourhood at 1.5 km above sea level persists. The cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast between 3.1 and 5.8 km above sea level persists. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Arabian Sea around June 5. Under its influence a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours,” IMD said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Andhra Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Arabian Sea around June 5. The MeT office also added that south-west monsoon has further advanced into some parts of South Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area and even in some parts of South Bay of Bengal and East central Bay of Bengal.