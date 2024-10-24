Cyclone: 12 dists ordered to suspend ferry services

Kolkata: In view of the approaching cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, the state Transport department has directed the suspension of ferry services on inland waterways across 12 districts from October 24 to 25.

The affected areas include coastal and nearby South Bengal districts such as South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, East Burdwan, Murshidabad, Malda, Jhargram and Bankura.

According to the directive, the suspension of ferry operations may be adjusted or extended based on the evolving situation.

This directive was communicated to the District Magistrates of the respective districts, instructing them to take necessary steps and ensure all relevant parties, including district disaster management officers, Zilla Parishads, sub-divisional officers, regional transport officers and block development officers, are informed and comply with the directive strictly during this period.