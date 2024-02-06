Cybercrime: Rs 20K goes missing from bank account of ‘Kanyashree’ beneficiary

BALURGHAT: A student of a Class XII girl became a victim of cybercrime as Rs 20,000 went missing from her Kanyashree bank account. Shikha Karmakar is a student of Class XII at Tapan block’s Balapur High School. She resides in the same block of South Dinajpur with her parents.



A written complaint was lodged at Balurghat Cyber Crime department on Monday afternoon. An investigation has been initiated.

“I received a message that Rs 25,000 has been deposited to my Kanyashree bank account on December 20. The money was provided by the state government as per Kanyashree scheme. On January 15, after checking my bank statement, I found that Rs 20,000 had been withdrawn. I had not withdrawn the said amount from my account,” Shikha said. She said that she has already contacted the concerned authority of the bank where she has the Kanyashree savings bank account. “The Bank authorities insisted that I had withdrawn the amount. Later I went to Balurghat with my father and finally lodged a written report at the Cyber Crime department. The money which has gone missing would be helpful for my future education,” she stated.

Giridhari Karmakar, Shikha’s father, said: “A written complaint had been filed at Balurghat’s Cyber Crime department after I learnt the whole thing from my daughter. The police must investigate the incident to find out the truth.”