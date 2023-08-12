Cyber security: Minister pushes for upgradation

Kolkata: State Information Technology and Electronics (IT &E) minister Babul Supriyo urged the jury members of the Data Anonymiser Hackathon to act as a mentor panel for the department in its efforts of strengthening and constant upgradation of



cyber security.

“Cyber security needs constant upgradation as the hackers are also adopting measures to bypass the security shield for breach of data. So I suggest to the IT ministry for having a mentor panel to tackle the issue more effectively,”

Supriyo said. The minister was addressing the grand finale of the Data Anonymiser Hackathon and symposium on Saturday at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata.

The state IT & E department launched the hackathon in December last year at the Kolkata Press Club, for the development of a data anonymizer tool which will ensure that the public transactional data is fully anonymised before sharing for development of public services.

Ideated, conceptualised and framed by the Department of IT&E, the hackathon happened with support from data innovation firm Sapio Analytics.

In the final round, 6 finalist teams were evaluated by jury members that include Padmashree Prof Bimal Kumar Roy, former Director of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, Abhik Mukherjee, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, Dr Goutam Paul, Associate Professor and the Head of Cryptology and Security Research Unit of ISI, Kolkata, and Prof Chandan Mazumdar, Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Jadavpur University to name some.