Cyber fraudsters dupe man of about Rs 46K

BALURGHAT: A resident of Balurghat, Swapan Kumar Roy, was duped of Rs 46,500 by cyber fraudsters who posed as bank officials, police said.

According to sources, Roy recently received a phone call from someone claiming to be the manager of his bank. The caller informed him that his Know Your Customer (KYC) was not updated and instructed him to download a mobile App to complete the process.

Trusting the caller, Roy downloaded the suggested App on his mobile phone. As soon as he clicked on it, Rs 46,500 was withdrawn from his bank account. The fraudulent transaction was later confirmed via SMS alerts on his phone.

Realising he had been cheated, Roy filed a written complaint at the Balurghat Cyber Crime Police Station. “I received a call saying my KYC wasn’t updated.

The person, identifying himself as the bank manager, asked me to download an App. When I clicked on it, the money vanished from my account,” Roy stated.