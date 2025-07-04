Cyber fraud racket: 3 held

Siliguri: Personnel of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate have arrested three individuals from Siliguri for their involvement in a cyber fraud racket. The arrested have been identified as Nasir Ahmed, Ruksar Bibi of West Dhantala, Fulbari and Roni Rana from Notun Basti, Dabgram Satellite Township in Siliguri.

According to police sources, two separate fraud cases amounting to Rs 16 lakh were registered in 2022 and 2024 at Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station. Following a detailed investigation and assistance from New Jalpaiguri Police, the trio was apprehended on Friday morning.

The gang lured unsuspecting individuals into renting out their bank accounts. The fraudsters then used these accounts to transfer stolen money, offering a small cut to the account holders in return. While no money has been recovered so far, the police suspect a larger network is involved. The arrested individuals were taken to Kolkata in transit remand after being produced at Jalpaiguri Court on the same day.