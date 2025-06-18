Cyber fraud network: ED launches raids in Siliguri for 2nd time in June

Siliguri: For the second time this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a fresh round of raids in Siliguri, creating a stir across the city. On Tuesday morning, ED, accompanied by Central Forces, conducted simultaneous raids at various locations as part of their ongoing investigation into a suspected cyber fraud network.

According to sources, ED targeted at least six locations within the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area, focusing on wards 5, 8, 9 and 33. Raids were carried out at an apartment on MR Road in Khalpara (Ward 8), at Natun Para in Ward 5, on Jamuna Bazar Road in Khalpara (Ward 9), on SP Mukherjee Road in Ward 33 and other two locations of these wards.

Sources stated that these raids were linked to leads from an earlier cyber fraud case. Approximately two years ago, the ED had conducted similar operations at these very locations, which led to the arrest of Abhishek Bansal, a key accused in the previous scam. The recurrence of ED’s interest in these areas indicates the possible resurgence of cyber fraud activities in the city.

The recent operations have sparked fresh concerns that a new cyber fraud ring may once again be active in Siliguri. While the ED has not yet issued any official statement regarding Tuesday’s raids, the developments have intensified scrutiny on the city’s vulnerability to cybercrime networks.

Earlier this month, on June 3, ED had raided a residence in Santoshi Nagar area of Ward 4 and arrested an individual in connection with another cyber fraud case.

When asked about the ongoing operations, Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “The ED is an independent body and can conduct raids as part of their investigations. We have not been officially informed about today’s actions.”