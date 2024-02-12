Cyber fraud: Man held for duping citizen by posing as Google officer

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Sunday from Ghatal in West Midnapore for allegedly duping a citizen by impersonating an officer of Google.



According to sources, recently a citizen received a message on his WhatsApp where it was claimed that Google is giving him a chance to invest in the company and get a lucrative return. It was also informed that if the receiver of the message likes a few videos on Youtube, he will get monetary rewards.

After hitting the like buttons, he got some money and was convinced. A few days later, the man was added to a group on Telegram and received some documents on his WhatsApp claiming to be sent from Google for investing money.

As the man was convinced, he invested about Rs 30 lakh but after sending the money to the bank account, all communication from the other end was stopped.

During the probe, cops found that the money was credited into a bank account in Ghatal. According to the details of the bank account, the accused was identified as Prasenjit Das Thakur and was nabbed on Sunday.

Cops also came to know that he has been named in several cases in seven states. Prasenjit was an employee of the credit card division in a private bank but lost his job about one-and-a-half years ago.