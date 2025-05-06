Cyber fraud: Howrah City Police launches 3 dedicated helpline nos.

Kolkata: Howrah City Police on Monday launched three dedicated helpline numbers to report any cyber fraud and also inaugurated dedicated cyber help kiosks.

Commissioner of Howrah City Police, Praveen Kumar Tripathi inaugurated the kiosks by cutting the ribbon and also launched the helpline numbers.

According to the officials of Howrah City Police, usually if a person falls victim to the cyber fraudsters they approach the local police station or the respective cyber police station. As many such cyber fraud victims take time to reach out to the police, the cheated money cannot be blocked which can be returned to its owner.

As per the procedure to report a cyber fraud, the victim either needs to report through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or approach the police station from where the details can be uploaded on the NCRP. Residents can report on the NCRP by themselves or by dialling 1930. To ease the process of reporting on NCRP, three kiosks have been set up at the Howrah Cyber Crime police station. Also three dedicated mobile numbers which are 9147890482, 9147890483 and 9147890484 have been arranged where victims can call to register their complaints.

“If anybody wants, they can approach the kiosks but the contact numbers have been given so that the residents can lodge a complaint over the phone if they are unable to go to the police station. These three kiosks will be operational from 8 am till 10 pm. After 10 pm, the calls will be received by the duty officer of the cyber crime police station. The mobile numbers will be active round-the-clock to receive complaints,” said a senior official of the Howrah City Police.