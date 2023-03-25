Cyber fraud: Four held from Jamtara

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand by the Bank Fraud Section of the Detective Department, Kolkata Police for allegedly duping a Kolkata resident worth about Rs 50,000 on the pretext of disconnecting the electricity connection.



Police during the probe recovered the entire amount and nabbed a total four persons, including a truck driver, who was arrested earlier.

The complainant, identified as Anuraj Chaturvedi of Tollygunge, had filed a complaint on March 3 alleging that unknown fraudsters had withdrawn Rs 50,000. Chaturvedi told the cops that he had received a SMS from CESC in which he was asked to contact on a mobile number in order to prevent disconnection of electricity.

When he called, the accused person asked him to download a software and share some information.

During probe, police found that the cheated amount was transferred to a vehicle fuel filling card account namely HPCL Drive Track Plus. Cops arrested a truck driver identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav (36) resident of Beliaghata on March 16 who was filling fuel in his truck using the said account.

Later three more people from Jamtara were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the cheating. They have been brought to Kolkata on Transit Remand.