Cyber fraud: Citizen of USA records statement before magistrate

kolkata: A senior citizen of the USA recorded her statement before a Magistrate in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with a cheating case.



The 91-year-old woman narrated the incident about how the fraudsters duped her husband and took all her savings.

According to Kolkata Police, several citizens of the USA were duped on the pretext of providing technical support for their computers, laptops and other such gadgets.

Due to the increasing number of complaints of cyber fraud that had originated from India, especially in Kolkata, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) got in touch with the Kolkata Police to help investigate the cases. In connection with such a case that was informed by the FBI in November last year, police had arrested four accused persons so far.

In connection with the case, the statement of the elderly woman on Wednesday night through audio-visual mode. The statement recording procedure started around 7:30 pm on Wednesday considering the time difference with the USA.

The first arrest was made on January 3 this year, when police picked up a man identified as Shizan Ali Haider from the city.

Police picked up the second fraudster identified as Md Atif on January 18.