Cyber fraud case: One in cop net

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested a fraudster on charges of creating a fake Facebook profile impersonating the OC of Burtolla police station.

The arrested person Rahish Khan hails from Alwar in Rajasthan and was in judicial custody after his earlier arrest by Bidhannagar Cyber Police station for opening a profile impersonating DG Police Manoj Malviya. The accused was produced in Bankshal court in connection with the Burtolla case and was remanded in police custody till December 21.

Police sources said the accused opened the fake account in the name of Burtolla police station OC, Debasis Datta, last July. A message was sent from the profile concerned to the complainant, claiming he is looking for a buyer of used furniture. The complainant gave an advance of about a few lakhs but soon realized he had been duped. A complaint was lodged. Sleuths learnt that Khan used to dupe people using fake Facebook

profiles impersonating IPS officers and policemen.