Cyber fraud: Bidhannagar cops nab 1 from Rajasthan

kolkata: Cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station have arrested a youth from Rajasthan for allegedly duping an elderly man on the pretext of updating KYC of his bank account.



The accused, identified as Dayaram Khichar of Sikar district in Rajasthan, was picked up on Sunday. He has been brought to Kolkata on transit remand. According to sources, on April 29, the complainant identified as Supriya Mukherjee of Purbachal in Salt Lake lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station alleging that he had been duped by an unknown fraudster worth about Rs 1.5 lakh.

He told the cops that on that day Mukherjee received an SMS where it was mentioned that his net banking facility for his account with a private bank will be suspended. Also he was asked to click on a link mentioned in the SMS. After a while, he got a call from an unknown number and the caller asked Mukherjee to update his KYC for his bank account.

After the call was disconnected, Mukherje clicked on the link and followed the instructions given there.

Suddenly he got an alert message on his mobile about debit of Rs 49,997. Later he found that about Rs 1.5 lakh was debited from his bank account without his consent.

During probe police tracked the tower location of the mobile number used to call Mukherjee. But police found the mobile number was temporarily not in use. Recently again police found that the mobile number has become active again. A team was sent to Rajasthan after tracking the tower location and the accused was arrested.