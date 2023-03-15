Cyber fraud awareness drive: Kolkata Police to upload short animation clips

kolkata: Kolkata Police will upload short animation clips to make people aware about the style and modus operandi of the cyber crimes soon.



Kolkata Police had earlier unveiled its mascot ‘Cybro’. People had already seen Cybro on the social media pages of Kolkata Police in multiple social media platforms where Cybro has informed about the Do’s and Don’ts. Sources informed that compared to the seen of the past few years, at present a good number of people are aware about cyber fraud and some of its modus operandi. But fraudsters are using a few issues which are creating panic among the people they are getting trapped.

To make people more aware, Kolkata Police decided to make clips on 14 styles of cyber frauds which will make them aware in detail. Earlier, police used to upload pictures of Cybro with a message. But it has been found that a video can be understood better instead of a picture.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Cyber Crime of Kolkata Police informed that the 14 clips will be uploaded on the Kolkata Police’s social media pages which will be shared.