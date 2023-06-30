Cyber fraud: 1 more held by Bidhannagar Police

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police arrested a man from Asansol on Thursday in connection with a bank fraud case in which one person was arrested earlier.



The man identified as Suresh Prasad of Hirapur in Asansol had used the cheated money to pay some of his monthly bills like electricity and others.

A case was registered on April 11 at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station against unknown persons by a person who was

duped of about Rs 98,000 by obtaining the details of his credit card.

The complainant told the cops that he had received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of the State Bank of India (SBI) customer care. The fraudster informed the complainant that his credit card details somehow got compromised and steps need to be taken immediately to block the card.

In this way by putting the complainant in fear of losing money, the fraudster sent a link and asked to put the credit card details so that it can be blocked without any delay.

As soon as the complainant clicked on the link provided by the fraudster, access to his smartphone was gained by the accused.

However, he waited till the complainant put in credit card details and then about Rs 77,000 was deducted from the credit card. Also around Rs 16,000 was transferred from the complainant’s Paytm account.

During the probe, police had arrested a man identified as Milon Pandey from Gaighata in North 24-Parganas a few days ago.

In his bank account, the cheated money was transferred. After he was grilled in police custody, Prasad’s name cropped up. On Thursday a police team went to Hirapur and nabbed him.