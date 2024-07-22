Cyber criminal from Tripura arrested by Kolkata Police

Kolkata: A Tripura cyber criminal who is reportedly the leader of a gang allegedly involved in many cyber crimes across the country was arrested by the Kolkata Police.



According to sources, the gang led by the arrested accused Denzo Laleng Zauva Kaipeng was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with a case registered by a citizen of Kolkata who was reportedly duped worth about Rs 21 lakh. The modus operandi of the gang is to offer lucrative returns against investment of money.

The gang members used to send messages through WhatsApp. After the complainant had agreed to invest, he was added to a Telegram group chat and asked to invest money as directed on the said social media platform. After the complainant invested about Rs 21 lakh, the group was closed.

During the probe, Kolkata Police checked the trail of the money and came up with several bank accounts. While gathering the details of those bank accounts, cops came to know about Denzo and his gang. While gathering information about him, police found that earlier this month, he along with few others of his gang members have been arrested by Odisha Police in connection with a cyber crime where an Airport Authority official of Bhubaneswar was duped.

A team from the Kolkata Police recently went to Bhubaneswar and interrogated Denzo. It was found that his gang members had called the Airport Authority official claiming that they are from Mumbai Police. The accused persons then claimed that they have got proof that the official had smuggled narcotics to Taiwan and extorted worth about Rs 36 lakh from him. Following the details gathered, Kolkata Police appealed for Denzo’s transit remand in a Bhubaneswar court which was granted. He has been brought to the city a few days ago and is being interrogated to find out how many people in Kolkata were duped by his gang.