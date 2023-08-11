Cyber crime: Youth held for duping people of Rs 47L

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by the cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station for allegedly duping people on the pretext of earning easy money by hitting the like button on Youtube.



According to police, two such cases were registered at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station on April 24 and May 20 against unknown miscreants for duping people of Rs 47 lakh in total. The modus operandi was to lure people into earning easy money and adding them to a group on Telegram platform.

The fraudsters then used to send links, asking victims to press the like button on videos and pictures.

Initially, the con men used to give out a small amount of money to the people to gain confidence. Later, they used to ask for commission before giving the money. When people used to transfer money to the fraudsters’ bank accounts, the accused persons used to stop all communications.

Cops faced obstruction during the probe as the two IP addresses used were of Dubai and Singapore. Later, by tracing bank account details and mobile number locations, the cops found several addresses which turned out fake.