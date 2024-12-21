‘Cyber Crime Wing blocked about Rs 140 cr cheated money in 2024’

Kolkata: The Cyber Crime Wing (CWC) of the state police has blocked about Rs 140 crore till date in 2024 that were siphoned off from many citizen’s bank accounts by cyber criminals.

On Friday, the Additional Director General (ADG), CCW, Hari Kishore Kusumakar formally announced the operations of the CCW and the logo was launched. According to sources, the CCW commonly known as the Cyber Cell was formed about a year ago which started functioning from the state police headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan. Later, the office was shifted to the building styled as Smart Connect in New Town Action Area 2. Kusumakar informed that the unified helpline (1930) for reporting any cyber crimes is being run from the office of the CCW. People from any corner of the state can report any cyber crime by dialling 1930 which will be received in New Town. In case of any call received from the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, the information will be shared with them for further action.

For the purpose, a call centre-like set up has been made in multiple shifts where cops will provide suggestions and help the people in uploading any cyber crime information to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). However, the person seeking help will have to reach out to his or her local cyber crime police station to submit a formal complaint on the basis of which the case will be registered.

“Our aim is to provide immediate relief as much as possible to the victims of cyber crime. Going to a police station and registering a complaint immediately after any cyber crime may not be possible for the victims. If they reach out to us on the given number, we would be able to stop the money from getting out of hand,” said a senior officer of the CCW. Police sources informed that in the current year, they were able to stop the entire cheated money from getting out of the banking channel and reversed the amount to the victims’ bank accounts. Out of 10 such incidents, the entire cheated money of five victims were blocked and returned to its actual owners.