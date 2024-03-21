Cyber crime: KP makes people aware about ‘digital arrest’

The Kolkata Police is making people aware about a new modus operandi of cyber criminals styled as ‘digital arrest’.

Recently, Kolkata Police received several complaints about such kinds of frauds. A businessman almost became the victim of such cyber criminals. However, police intercepted him and foiled the cyber criminals’ attempt.

According to police, digital arrest is a scam that involves sophisticated tactics where scammers impersonate law enforcement officials to manipulate the victims. In this modus operandi, cyber criminals call the victim through WhatsApp and claim themselves to be police officers. The fake WhatsApp picture displays a man wearing a police uniform.

This person allegedly claims that they have arrested his or her son or daughter or a relative for some criminal charges. As the cyber criminals use the correct names of the victim and his or her family members, often people fall into their trap.

This personal information of the victim may be available with cyber criminals through various social engineering tactics. They would even use abusive words and slang language and ask the victim to immediately make payment to get the person in their custody released. Though a section of people do not fall prey to such cheating methods but some make substantial payment to get their near and dear ones released and later realise they have fallen victim.

The citizens are advised by the Kolkata Police to verify the claims made through calls. No police across the country can release a person against money who has been taken into custody already.