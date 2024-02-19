Cyber crime: KP introduces ‘Cybuzz’ for spreading awareness

Kolkata: With the help of Information Technology and Electronics department, Kolkata Police is operating a bus ‘Cybuzz’ to spread awareness against cyber crime



The inside of the bus has messages on the various kinds of cyber crime and necessary suggestions to protect oneself from becoming a victim. The bus travels across the city and halts at crowded places and educational institutions where demonstrators explain to people about cyber crime and its preventive measures.

One of the most common kinds of cyber crime is offering work from home with a good amount of money as remuneration. People receive random WhatsApp messages offering work from home opportunities with lucrative income. If one shows interest, the fraudsters ask the person to like some videos on Youtube. People initially get paid but are later added to a Telegram group chat where they are asked to pay for the next task which promises a lucrative reward after completion. Police have urged people not to fall in this trap. Also, random people are called and told that a parcel with their name has narcotics. They are then told that to avoid legal action they have to pay but if one pays then more money is demanded. Citizens are being advised not to reply to such phone calls and get in touch with the police as soon as possible. Citizens are being requested to get in touch with the police if they get such calls.