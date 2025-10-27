Customs officer, wife assaulted at Sonarpur flat; 4 held

Kolkata: A Customs officer was allegedly assaulted by a group of people at his flat following an incident of road rage that took place in Sonarpur on Friday evening.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons and arrested four persons so far. However, an auto driver, with whom the Customs officer had an altercation, lodged a complaint as well against the central agency official for alleged assault.

According to sources, the Customs officer identified as Pradip Kumar was driving his car back home on Friday evening. Just before entering his housing complex, an auto rickshaw allegedly collided with his car. Over this, an altercation took place at the spot.

However, after a few moments, the auto driver left the place with his auto. Kumar alleged that after a while, a group of men allegedly barged inside the housing complex and started vandalising. They even used the lift to reach Kumar’s flat on the fourth floor. There, the mob broke the iron gate and the main door. After entering the flat, the accused persons assaulted Kumar and his wife. As a result, the Customs official sustained a head injury. He also alleged that despite calling the police over the phone, cops denied attending the spot as they were busy in the Kali Puja immersion. However, police denied the allegations and claimed that Kumar did not call the cops. Someone else had called the police and reported a problem in the housing. After getting the information, the police reached the spot within 30 minutes.

It was also learnt that a case was registered against Kumar as well for assaulting the auto driver. The investigation is underway to nab the other culprits.