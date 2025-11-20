Customs officer from Agarpara dies during Goechala trek

Darjeeling: A trek in the mountains of Sikkim ended in tragedy with the death of Suman Debnath, a 38-year-old Customs and CGST Superintendent from Bengal on November 18 night. He was a resident of Agarpara’s Mahajati Nagar, North 24-Parganas.

Debnath, an experienced trekker, was on a high-altitude expedition to Goechala, one of the most challenging Himalayan trails, when he reportedly suffered acute altitude-related complications. The Goechala trek is a challenging 9 to 11-day high-altitude trail in Sikkim, India. It offers spectacular views of Mount Kanchenjunga and several other Himalayan peaks. Located inside the Kanchenjunga National Park, the route passes through dense forests, rhododendron valleys, open meadows, and glacial lakes. The highest point of the trek is the Goecha La pass, situated at about 4,940 meters or 16,207 feet.

According to Tshering Sherpa, Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing District, Debnath was part of an organised group that had set off from Yuksom for the multi-day trek. Police officials stated that Debnath began showing symptoms of acute mountain sickness (AMS) during the ascent. He complained of severe headache, nausea, breathlessness and extreme fatigue—classic high-altitude distress signals. Despite assistance from fellow trekkers, his condition worsened rapidly. He lost consciousness and died around 9:05 pm at Phedang, a remote high-altitude area nearly 25 km from Yuksom.

Once informed, the Sikkim Police and district authorities launched immediate rescue operations. A team of officers, porters and local guides ascended the trail to bring down the body. However, difficult terrain, steep gradients and falling temperatures delayed the descent, which took almost an entire day. The body was finally transported to Gyalshing District Hospital. “After an inquest and post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his family members” added the SP.

Back home in Agarpara a pall of gloom descended on the neighbourhood with news of Debnath’s death. His family said he had assured them that the group would remain in touch whenever network connectivity was available.

When no communication came on Sunday night, his wife Madhumita grew anxious. Then came the sudden news of the death. The family, including their four-year-old daughter and Debnath’s elderly parents, are devastated by the sudden loss. While preliminary findings point to altitude-related medical complications, police

have registered an unnatural death case.