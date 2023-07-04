Customers protest in front of SBI demanding refund of their deposits

Siliguri: Customers of a Customer Service Point (CSP) of State Bank of India (SBI) protested in front of the bank at Shiv Mandir area demanding a refund of their deposits.



The Customer Service Point (CSP) of SBI has been closed for the past month. Customers had deposited their money at this CSP. Sources state that the Manager of the CSP has fled with all the deposited money of the customers.

“We will go on hunger strike if the bank does not pay our money back. We have deposited our money at the bank and not to any individual, So, the bank has to return our money,” said an agitating customer.

It is noted that the CSP was opened in the Rangapani area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Several customers of the bank deposited their money there. The CSP suddenly closed down at the beginning of June after Pabitra Roy, the manager of the CSP, allegedly fled with all the deposited money.

Customers filed a written complaint at the Matigara Police Station on June 6. Later, the customers protested numerous times in front of the bank demanding their money.

However, they have not yet got their money back. On Tuesday again, the customers staged a protest demonstration in front of the bank. They demanded that the bank authorities provide them with a particular date when the bank will return the money to the customers. With tension mounting over the protests, Matigara police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Bank authorities abstained from commenting.