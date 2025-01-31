‘Custodial torture’: HC orders fresh CID probe in 4 under-trial deaths

Kolkata: On a petition alleging custodial torture behind the death of four under-trial (UT) prisoners at Baruipur Correctional Home in less than five days, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the ADG, CID West Bengal to initiate fresh probe into the deaths and submit a report while directing the DGP, state police to seek periodical reports from police stations with regard to CCTV installations and its functioning.

The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing two petitions by an organisation (APDR) which alleged that the death of four under-trial prisoners was “unnatural” and “suspicious”. It alleged that the cause of death was due to injuries inflicted upon them in police custody after arrest.

The court observed that the four UT prisoners were arrested on separate dates in different case numbers registered at Baruipur PS, Bishnupur PS and Maheshtala PS.

The bench rejected the CID report which claimed death was due to drug addiction. Court observed that the autopsy report of all four deceased showed external injuries which are prima facie evidence of “vital reaction”. The court said the probe needs to be done by a senior officer since the allegation is against police officials.

Refusing to hand it over to CBI, the court instead directed the ADG, CID to nominate an officer higher in rank than an inspector of police, CID and initiate a fresh probe

into the deaths. The investigating officer chosen shouldn’t be persuaded or swayed by any statements made earlier but will conduct a dispassionate enquiry into the matter regardless of the fact that there are allegations against officers of the state police. Probe needs to be completed within eight weeks and a final report needs to be submitted, court said.

The court also directed the DGP, state police to seek periodical reports from police stations on installation and functioning of CCTVs there.

If any police station fails to abide by the rules, then action be taken against the officers-in-charge concerned, court ordered.