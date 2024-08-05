Curtains go up for many Durga Pujas

KOLKATA: With just two months left for Durga Puja, all the Puja committees are busy preparing for the biggest Bengali festival. Many well-known pujas, like Sreebhumi, Chetla Agrani, Rajdanga Nabauday Sangha, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Kumartuli Sarbojonin, Haridevpur 41 Pally and Badamtala Ashar Sangha, have already held their Khunti Puja during Rath Yatra.



On Sunday morning, Ballygunge 21 Pally Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti began their Durga Puja preparations with the ‘kathamo’ Puja i.e. worshipping the wooden frame or khuti.

The event was attended by Bengali actress Pallavi Chatterjee and Mayoral council Debasish Kumar.

After the Khunti Puja, students from Miranda House dressed up as members of the ‘Ambani family’ for a special show.

“Durga Puja is a festival close to the heart of every Kolkatan. There can be no better way to celebrate Maa’s arrival than with a khuti puja. Today, the kids had a wonderful opportunity to participate in an event,” said Shubbi Tandon, coordinator of Miranda House.

A few days back, Bhowanipur 75 Palli organised interfaith Khunti Puja to mark the beginning of its 60th year of Durga Puja celebrations.

This event brought together religious leaders from diverse faiths in a ceremony aimed at promoting unity and mutual respect.