Curtains down: Star-studded Dumdum Marga Sangeet Utsav concludes

kolkata: The second day of the fourth edition of the Dumdum Marga Sangeet Festival ended on a musical note with stellar performances by veteran singer Hariharan and percussionist Pandit Bikram Ghosh.



Sunday also saw the performance of Pandit Tarun Bhattacharjee on santoor, Pandit Ronu Majumdar on flute, Jyotirmay Roy Chowdhury on tabla, and Pandit Sandipan Samajpati on vocals.

The two-day classical music festival was inaugurated on Saturday at Dumdum Rabindra Bhavan Surer Math by state Education minister Bratya Basu, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, TMC MP Sougato Roy and music maestro Hariharan. On day one, the audiences witnessed performances by Ustad Rashid Khan, Armaan Khan on vocals accompanied by Yashwant Vaishnav on tabla with Vijay Mishra on harmonium. The performance of Pandit Rahul Sharma on santoor and Ojas Adhiya on tabla won the hearts. A jugalbandi featuring Bikram Ghosh and Ustad Taufiq Qureshi for the first time together was the major attraction of the day.

“We are extremely delighted by the eclectic performances of the maestros. The participation of the audience was also very encouraging. Our goal is to popularise and maintain the practice of Indian classical music. We hope we will be able to organise this concert at such a grand scale in the coming years too”, said Sukanto (Raju) Sen Sharma, convener, Dumdum Marga Sangeet Utsav.

The festival saw the participation of people from all walks of life particularly youngsters, which the organisers think is an encouraging sign.