Curtains down on 5-day int’l friendship regatta

Kolkata: The five-day long international friendship regatta organised to commemorate the centenary relationship between the Calcutta Rowing Club (1858) and the UK’s London Rowing Club (1856) came to an end on Saturday with three final races and prize distribution ceremony.



Mayor Firhad Hakim, Lt.Gen. RP Kalita and the British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming attended the closing ceremony.

“Through these kind of exchange programmes, quality of rowing will improve and so will our relation with the world,” Firhad Hakim said.

The friendship regatta gave opportunity to the young rowers from the city to interact with the professional rowers from other countries including LRC, Southampton Rowing Club and Molesey Rowing Club in the UK, Auckland Rowing Club in New

Zealand, Victoria Lake Rowing Club in South Africa from Tuesday morning.

During these five days, the coaches of LRC undertook a special training session for the CRC rowers.

On the last day three final races took place and during the closing ceremony friendship token was handed over to everyone.

During the course of the training, underprivileged children were also invited to join.