‘Current weather system may trigger spike in dengue cases’

Kolkata: Dengue cases are being reported in the state towards the end of November due to fluctuating weather.



Health experts have pointed out that the rise and fall in mercury in quick succession is causing health hazards among people. Experts have also cautioned that people should be careful against dengue as the current weather system may trigger a spike in dengue cases as the lowest temperature has been hovering around 20 degree Celsius in the last week of November. The doctors have also advised patients not to take medicines on their own. Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates.

According to sources, on an average 2-3 fresh cases are being reported on a daily basis. The health experts have warned not to ignore common cold and cough amid the current fluctuating weather. The experts said that as the lowest temperature has reached 20 degree Celsius, there is a risk for a spread of dengue infection. Dengue subsides when the temperature goes below 15 degrees. The current fluctuating weather increases the risk factors.

With the retreat of monsoon from the state, the dengue situation in the city and other south Bengal districts had improved as the number of cases reported in the last week of October and first few days of November was less.

However, dengue cases are now being reported due to the frequent change in weather.