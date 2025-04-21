Curbing plastic pollution: Special SMC team to be formed for survey

Siliguri: With the aim of tackling the persistent problem of plastic and thermocol pollution, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is preparing to take stringent steps targeting production, storage and use. Despite an official ban, these materials continue to circulate in the city’s markets, prompting a fresh initiative spearheaded by Mayor Gautam Deb.

In a meeting with borough committees held on Saturday, the Mayor emphasised the urgency of enforcing the ban. “We will ensure that plastic and thermocol do not enter the city. Along with monitoring usage, we will investigate whether these materials are being manufactured or stored illegally. Strict steps will be taken this time,” said the Mayor.

A special team will soon be formed to carry out a detailed survey across Siliguri and adjoining areas, including some areas of Jalpaiguri district. The survey, which will be borough-based, aims to identify locations where plastic and thermocol are being produced or stockpiled. Based on the survey, a list will be prepared and appropriate actions will be initiated.

Market committees across the city will also be warned and asked to cooperate with the SMC’s campaign. Sources indicate that the Mayor plans to convene a meeting with the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts to further strengthen the enforcement strategy.

The crackdown will officially begin in June, coinciding with a wider environmental campaign that includes tree plantation drives across all wards. These plantations will be managed in collaboration with the Forest department, which will supply a variety of saplings. Vacant land, gardens and orchards have been identified for planting and ward committees, along with the general public, will be tasked with monitoring the trees.

The plantation initiative will kick off on World Environment Day, June 5, underscoring the city’s commitment to building a greener and more sustainable future.