Curbing accidents: CP flags off 30 buses with blind spot mirrors

Kolkata: The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Friday flagged off 30 buses fitted with a blind spot detection mirror, a significant move to curb bus accidents.

According to the CP, the majority of the bus accidents happen due to lack of visual coverage in front of the vehicles. Often people get run over while crossing roads as bus drivers fail to spot them. According to Verma, more than 30 per cent of the fatal accidents in the Kolkata Police area were found to be bus-related, including 24 per cent accidents due to blind spots.

“The front portion of the buses is a blind spot for drivers. In accident cases, we try to ascertain the cause. The scientific wing of the Traffic department analysed the facts and tried to figure out a way to prevent accidents. While analysing cases, we found that about 24 per cent of the fatal bus accidents are due to blind spots. We came up with a plan to install a mirror in the front of the buses at a certain angle.

After installing these in some buses, drivers found it useful. Hence, we decided to install such mirrors in other buses too,” said CP.

Sources informed that all the 26 traffic guards have been directed to identify the buses without a blind spot mirror and take necessary steps to install it. Kolkata Police is likely to submit a proposal to the Transport department to ensure that buses are fitted with these during the CF inspection. The Transport department will be requested to get in touch with the bus manufacturers to install a blind spot mirror in every bus before supply.