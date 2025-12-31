Culture and tourism in focus as World Dooars Utsav opens

Alipurduar: The 20th edition of the World Dooars Utsav was inaugurated on Tuesday in Alipurduar, celebrating the rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty of the Dooars region, renowned for its tea gardens, forests, and ethnic diversity. The 12-day festival will continue until January 10 and aims to promote tourism while highlighting the traditions of North Bengal.

The festival began with a colourful procession from the BM Club ground to the Parade Ground, drawing large crowds and marking the formal commencement of the event. First organised 21 years ago, the Utsav has grown into one of the region’s most prominent cultural festivals.

Alipurduar District Magistrate R Vimala described the event as a matter of pride for both the district and the state. “The World Dooars Utsav reflects the vibrant culture of the 26 tribal communities of the region. Visitors can also explore stalls showcasing various state government schemes and initiatives,” she said.

Dooars Utsav Committee general secretary Saurav Chakraborty said the festival features over 1,000 stalls, including participants from Nepal and Bhutan. “We are grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and our leader Abhishek Banerjee for their support and best wishes. There are no stalls from Bangladesh this year,” he added.

The festival includes three major stages. The main stage will host performances by noted artists such as Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Subhajit Chakraborty, Iman Chakraborty, and Anwesa Dutta Gupta.

A dedicated children’s stage will feature performances by nearly 7,000 children from across the district, while the folk stage will showcase 4,000 artists representing the 26 tribal communities. In total, more than 10,000 artists will participate.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Parade Ground, where North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Tribal Development Minister Bulu Chik Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, Alipurduar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Shoiba, Cooch Behar Municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Guha said the festival symbolises unity and diversity across North Bengal. “This is not just a festival of Alipurduar. It reflects the cultural richness of the entire region, and its stature continues to grow every year,” he said.