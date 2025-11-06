Cultural ties in focus as Guv Bose meets UP CM

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose is on a short trip to the northern state.

“Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Ananda Bose Ji, at his official residence in Lucknow today,” the West Bengal Raj Bhavan posted on its official X handle. During the meeting, discussions were held about the proposed launch of the ‘UP-Bengal Culture Trail’, an initiative to be undertaken by the Governor’s House in collaboration with various cultural organisations from both states, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

“This initiative aims at promoting cultural integration of the two great states of UP and West Bengal through arts, sports and heritage. A series of programmes and cultural exchanges between UP and Bengal involving talents in various fields, students and the common people are contemplated,” it added.