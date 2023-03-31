Culprits will be brought before the law: Governor

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday ordered real time monitoring of the situation at Kazipara in Howrah by the Raj Bhavan and constituted a special cell for the same. Several vehicles were torched and some houses and shops allegedly ransacked after a clash broke out between two groups over a rally on Thursday evening.



A release issued from Raj Bhavan informed that the Governor had held a confidential discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to review the situation. The state government was directed to ensure that fool-proof arrangements are made to maintain law and order effectively and action taken against miscreants firmly. Close on heels of this, Home Secretary B P Gopalika called on the Governor and assured him of compliance. The Governor has also called for a compliance report in the matter.

“Those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool’s paradise. There will be effective and concerted action to book the culprits and bring them before the law. Setting fire to public property, that too on the sacred Ram Navami day, is a highly provocative act and will be viewed seriously,” the release issued from Raj Bhavan read.

Bengal stands united against the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity.

Trouble makers and abettors will be made to realise that they cannot play Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in Bengal anymore. Police should be objective, strong and fair, and should not let down their masters and the peace-loving people. Raj Bhavan will keep its eyes and ears open to ensure protection to the life, property and dignity of the common man,” the statement read.