CU to roll out secure web portal for effective exam management

Kolkata: The Calcutta University (CU) has decided to introduce a secure web-based system to effectively manage every stage of the examination process, from pre-exam registrations to result publication, aimed at making the process faster, more transparent and student-friendly.

The 167-year-old state-aided university, which has around 10,000 students across 63 departments and affiliated colleges, has already floated an e-tender inviting reputed and qualified IT firms to design, develop and maintain the new portal. The proposed system will cater to various postgraduate and miscellaneous examinations.

As per the scope of work outlined in the tender document, the portal will enable students to fill in examination forms, apply for re-evaluation, request corrections to personal details and access related information remotely. Academic departments and colleges will be able to monitor examination activities in real time.

CU conducts nearly 700 examinations annually for about 70 postgraduate and professional programmes, including M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, LLB, BA LLB, LLM, M.Tech, B.Tech, MBA, M.Phil (Clinical Psychology), B.FAD, BFA, B.Mus and M.Mus. Examinations are typically held under common, away or home centre modes, mostly following a semester pattern, odd semesters in December–January and even semesters in May-June. Candidate numbers in an examination may vary from just one to as many as 1,500.

University officials said the system will also streamline result processing, support detailed result analysis and facilitate monitoring of examination activities at each stage using the latest web technologies, providing a single platform for students, academic departments, secretary offices and the university administration to carry out examination-related tasks seamlessly.