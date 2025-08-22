CU students branded ‘B’deshi’, assaulted by traders; 2 held

Kolkata: Four students of Calcutta University were allegedly assaulted by a group of Hindi-speaking traders after being branded as Bangladeshis in the Sealdah station area on Wednesday night.

Two men, identified as Md Imtiaz and Dipak Sau, have been arrested in connection with the incident by Muchipara police.

According to the complaint, the incident began when a student from the university’s Carmichael Hostel went to a mobile accessory shop under Sealdah Bridge to buy covers. A dispute broke out during bargaining when the vendor allegedly abused him for speaking in Bengali. The student later returned with three hostel mates. A heated exchange followed, during which the students alleged that several traders joined in and physically assaulted them. They claimed they were beaten with hockey sticks and iron rods and threatened with knives.

The victims lodged a written complaint at Muchipara police station, demanding action against the attackers. Acting on the complaint, police arrested two accused, who were produced before the Bankshall court on Thursday and remanded in custody till August 26. “We are looking for others involved in the assault,” a police officer said.

Sources said Calcutta University registrar Debasish Das spoke to the Carmichael Hostel authorities and reviewed the situation. The university may lodge a separate complaint with the police in connection with the attack. The incident has also sparked protests, with Bangla Pokkho demanding strong police action and the arrest of all those involved.