CU sticks to exam date on TMCP’s foundation day on August 28

Kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) has decided to stick to its earlier schedule of holding the examination on August 28, ignoring the written communication of the state Higher Education department to change dates of the examination as it coincides with the foundation day programme of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

“The syndicate sat for a meeting on Monday to discuss the letter from the state Higher Education department to change the date. However, considering that 30,000 odd students who are slated to appear for the examination have already made their

mental preparation for it, the syndicate decided to stick to the earlier date, as announced,” said Calcutta University’s interim Vice-Chancellor Shanta Dutta.

Examinations for the 4th semester in Commerce and BA LLB are scheduled on that day.

Dutta said that she would write to the state government so that adequate arrangements of transportation are made on that day to ensure that students do not face hassle in appearing for their examination.

She further informed that three syndicate members have given their ‘note of dissent’ on the syndicate’s decision to hold examination on that particular day.

The state Education department had recently urged the Calcutta University authorities to change the dates, stating that with processions converging from different parts of the city for reaching the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad foundation day programme to be held infront of the Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road, may cause slow movement of traffic and students appearing for the university examination might reach late.