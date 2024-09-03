CU reintroduces entrance exams after 4-year hiatus

Kolkata: Calcutta University is bringing back entrance exams for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses, following a four-year break.



This applies to the 20 per cent of PG seats available for students from other universities (non-CU students). 80 per cent is earmarked for C.U. students only.

Entrance exams for non-CU students were last conducted in 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university shifted to merit-based admissions over the past four years. The upcoming entrance exams will be conducted online in a computer-based format (CBT), a system first introduced in 2019.

Shanta Dutta, Interim Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, highlighted the benefits of the online system, stating: “The online system offered several benefits. Evaluation was computerised, leading to quicker results. However, due to the pandemic, the practice

was stopped.” The university has already begun the process of selecting an IT firm to handle the implementation and maintenance of the CBT system. The chosen firm will be responsible for managing various aspects of the entrance exam process, including, setting up exam centres, conducting and evaluating the computer-based exam, establishing a helpdesk for candidates, and preparing and compiling results.

Applications for PG courses are already open. Online applications for centralized admission to various PG programs in university departments and affiliated colleges will be accepted until September 10.

The university anticipates approximately 10,000 candidates appearing for the online entrance tests. There will be 19 entrance tests for M.Sc and B.Tech, with 4,000-5,000 tentative candidates. The M.Com entrance test is expected to see participation from approximately 500-700 candidates. Similarly, there will be 25 entrance exams for M.A, with 4,000-5,000 tentative candidates.

The exact exam dates will be announced later. Classes for the academic session 2024-2026 are tentatively scheduled to begin on October 3, 2024.