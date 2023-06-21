CU postpones theoretical exam for 6th semester of B.A & B.Sc

Calcutta University (CU) has postponed its theoretical examination for the sixth semester of Bachelor of Art (B.A.) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) due to

the upcoming panchayat polls, which will be held on July 8.

The theoretical papers for honours courses which were going to be held from June 27, will not start from July 15 according to the university’s notice. The practical examination will be held from July 19 to August 5. Earlier the examination was to end on July 7, which is a day before the panchayat election.

According to an official, teachers and staff are usually given duty during elections, it may be because of this that the examination dates were deferred.

According to the official, the new dates, which have been shifted to mid-July will not hamper the admission process which has already begun in some of the universities and may start from July 1 in colleges under Calcutta University as most of the work is conducted online.

The B.A. and B.Sc. (general) papers will be held from July 15 to July 25. The general paper’s practical examination from July 17 to July 26. The major papers will be held from July 15 to July 22. Semester six (Major) practical exams will take place from July 24 to August 5.