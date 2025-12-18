CU plans convocation after 5-yr gap in late Feb or early March

Kolkata: Calcutta University is preparing to hold its convocation after a gap of five years, with the ceremony likely to be organised in late February or early March, university officials said.

Around 1,200 PhD scholars are expected to be formally conferred degrees at the convocation, while about 150 students are likely to receive gold medals. The university last held a convocation in 2020. Since then, the event was not held due to the pandemic and administrative transitions. In October last year, the university held a medal and PhD award ceremony at its Centenary Auditorium, where 536 PhD degree certificates were conferred on recipients who completed their PhD between December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023, and 235 gold medals were awarded.

Registrar Debashis Das said PhD scholars who completed their degrees during the 2023–24 and 2024–25 academic years would be awarded degrees at the proposed convocation and that preparation of certificates was underway. He said the final date and format would be decided after the matter is placed before the syndicate later this month.

University sources said the ceremony is likely to be held on the campus, most probably at the Centenary Auditorium.