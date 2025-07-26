CU opens PG admission portal for depts & affiliated colleges

Kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) has opened its online application window for postgraduate (PG) admissions for the academic session 2025–26. Candidates can apply for PG courses offered by both the university’s own departments and affiliated undergraduate colleges.

The application process for M.A. and M.Com. programmes began on July 24 and will remain open till August 8. The last date to apply for M.Sc. courses is August 1. CU’s PG departments are offering postgraduate programmes in 25 Arts subjects. Additionally, 34 PG programmes in disciplines such as Bengali, English, Education, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit, Urdu and Journalism & Mass Communication will be available at affiliated colleges. In the Commerce stream, M.Com. courses are being offered by CU in both day and evening shifts, along with six more through affiliated institutions. In the Science stream, the university is offering 27 M.Sc. programmes directly, while affiliated colleges are offering 51 additional courses. Six M.Sc. programmes are also available under the Faculty of Agriculture, and two under Home Science.

Honours graduates (3-year B.A./B.Sc. or equivalent) from CU, its autonomous colleges, or other recognised universities who graduated not earlier than 2024 are eligible to apply. Final-year students awaiting results may also apply, but must upload their marksheets at a later stage. Admissions will follow a two-part structure. Under “Part A”, 60 per cent of seats are reserved for current-year Honours graduates from CU and its autonomous colleges. For some courses, the merit list will be prepared solely on the basis of Honours marks. In others, the merit score will be calculated by assigning 60 per cent weightage to Honours subject marks and 40 per cent to the average of two General/GE subjects.

The remaining 40 per cent, under “Part B”, is open to non-CU applicants and CU graduates from previous years. These candidates must appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple- choice questions.

Two marks will be awarded for each correct answer and 0.5 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.