CU offers multiple entry & exit options for 4-yr UG courses

Kolkata: In the admission regulations for the four-year Undergraduate (UG) courses to be offered by Calcutta University from 2023-24 academic year, they provide multiple entry and exit options for the students.



At a meeting held on June 23, the admission regulations for semester-wise four-year Bachelor of Art, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce were approved. Unlike most state universities, CU is offering exit options after the completion of the second, fourth and sixth semesters.

State universities including Presidency University and Jadavpur University are also offering four-year courses and have decided to give students an exit option after completing three years.

The four-year Undergraduate courses have a minimum duration of eight semesters. The odd semester will start in the month of July and the even semester in the month of January.

Candidates opting for honours with research degree courses in the seventh and eighth semesters, need to obtain CGPA equivalent to 75 per cent marks after successful completion of the first six semesters. Students choosing a four-year Bachelor’s degree are required to take up research projects under the guidance of a faculty member. They need to complete the research in these two semesters of four credits and eight credits respectively.

Students pursuing a four-year single major degree without research will have to take up one additional Discipline Specific Core Subject (DSCC) in the seventh semester and two additional DSCC in the eighth semester, says a notice sent by CU to colleges.