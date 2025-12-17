CU offers final exam opportunity to CBCS students in 2026

Kolkata: Calcutta University has decided to grant a one-time opportunity in 2026 to certain undergraduate students under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) who have exhausted the permissible time limit to complete their courses.

According to a notification issued by controller of examinations, Jayanta Sinha, on Monday, the decision applies to B.Com students admitted or registered in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and to B.A. and B.Sc. students admitted or registered in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

These students, who have lost their final chance under existing regulations, will be allowed to appear in the upcoming odd and even semester examinations in 2026 to complete their degrees.

University officials said the decision followed representations from students who were unable to clear all semesters within the stipulated five-year period prescribed under CBCS rules. Under the regulations, a three-year undergraduate programme must be completed within five years from the year of admission, failing which the student’s enrolment stands cancelled.

Vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said the university syndicate approved the move after considering difficulties faced by students, including disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He said many candidates had approached the university seeking a final opportunity to clear one or more pending examinations after exceeding the maximum duration.

The vice-chancellor said the exact number of beneficiaries is not yet known and will become clear once eligible students submit their examination forms.

The university clarified that this will be the final opportunity for the affected candidates and will not be treated as a precedent for future cases.

The notification further stated that eligible students appearing for the fifth semester examination under CBCS in 2026 must submit their online examination forms in accordance with the activity schedule already published on the university website and respective college portals.

The schedule was notified earlier on December 4.