CU holds a three-phase workshop for college principals

Kolkata: Calcutta University held a three-phase workshop for the principals of colleges affiliated under it, on the admission regulations and syllabus of the four-year undergraduate courses of BA, B.Sc and B.Com for 2023-24 academic year.



The workshop was held at Senate Hall in Calcutta University’s College Street Campus. On Tuesday, principals from 51 colleges, including Asutosh College, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, Syamaprasad College and Netaji Nagar College (Evening), amongst others were called in for phase one. It started at 2:30 pm.

The second phase will be held on Wednesday at noon and the third phase will also be held on the same day at 2:30 pm.

Fifty-two colleges, including Scottish Church College, Gurudas College, Baruipur College, have been included in second phase and 30 colleges, including Serampore College, Fakir Chand College, Bidhan Chandra College, amongst others have been included, in the third phase.

Apart from the workshop, most of the colleges have formed their own NEP committee to understand the syllabus and the steps that will be taken after the inclusion of four-year undergraduate courses.

According to principals of colleges in the city, this workshop is being done to clear doubts regarding the four-year undergraduate programme plan.

In the admission regulations for the four-year undergraduate courses to be offered by Calcutta University from the 2023-24 academic year, they have provided multiple entry and exit options for the students.

At a meeting held on

June 23, the admission regulations for semester-wise four-year Bachelor of Art, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce

were approved.