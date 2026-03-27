CU defers exams amid poll-related logistical issues

Kolkata: University of Calcutta has decided to postpone some of its examinations in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2026, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.



According to university sources, the third-semester examination was originally slated for April 23, coinciding with the first phase of polling. Although no voting will take place in Kolkata on that day, the authorities have chosen to reschedule the examination.

The first-semester BA, BSc and BCom (Honours and Major) examinations were scheduled between April 10 and April 24. However, polling on April 23 will be conducted in several districts, including those in North Bengal, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura. The examination scheduled for that day has now been deferred to April 25.

Meanwhile, the third-semester undergraduate examinations, which began on March 24, will continue till April 8. The deployment of central forces in several colleges ahead of the elections has created logistical challenges in conducting exams.

The university has over 145 affiliated colleges, of which 12 are facing space constraints due to the presence of central forces. College authorities have written to the university stating that examinations cannot be conducted on their premises under the current circumstances. Arrangements have been made to hold examinations in colleges where central forces have not been deployed.

University Registrar Debashis Das said examinations must be conducted in the interest of students despite the elections, adding that if further issues arise, exams may be shifted to the university campus as an alternative.