CU ‘censures’ TMCP general secy for 5 years

Kolkata: The Calcutta University (CU) on Thursday censured Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) general secretary Abhirup Chakraborty for five years over his alleged objectionable remarks against the university’s officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Shanta Dutta, effectively barring him from all academic activities under the varsity.

Dutta told reporters here that a special meeting of the Syndicate, the highest

decision-making body of CU, took note of the video clippings of Chakraborty’s purported speech against her outside the university gate on August 26 where he “used objectionable words” against Dutta.

“The Syndicate meeting decided to censure Chakraborty for five years for using objectionable words against the VC, which more than hurting me, lowered the dignity of the VC’s post.

While he is no more a student of the varsity, Chakraborty won’t be allowed to be associated with academic activities of the varsity during the period,” Dutta said.

Asked about the decision, Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters, “Once the next full-time VC takes over, this decision will be revoked I hope.”