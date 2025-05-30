CU advises colleges to hold classes during summer recess

Kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) has issued an advisory instructing all affiliated colleges to hold classes during the ongoing summer recess, from May 29 to June 30.

The advisory, issued on May 27, came nearly two weeks after the summer recess began on May 16, drawing criticism from college principals for its timing and lack of consultation.

The move follows sweeping academic reforms mandated by the Centre, including the adoption of the semester system and the new Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCF) under the National Education Policy (NEP). These reforms have reduced the time available for classroom teaching, shifting the academic focus towards examinations and assessments.

CU’s authorised vice-chancellor, Shanta Dutta (De), said: “Since the implementation of CCF, classroom hours have drastically reduced, leaving students with little actual teaching. That is why we decided to make use of the recess period. Besides, recess does not necessarily mean a holiday. Our in-house undergraduate programmes have always held classes during recess.”

However, the advisory has met with resistance from college administrators. The Calcutta University chapter of the All Bengal Principals’ Council (ABPC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the directive. Following which the principal of New Alipore College and president of the CU chapter of ABPC, Jaydeep Sarangi, made it clear that colleges would not be able to fully comply.